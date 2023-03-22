Stranger Things writers just teased season 5 in the weirdest way – and we're here for it

Stranger Things fans are understandably excited for the hit Netflix show's fifth and final installment, as Eleven and the gang regroup to face off against Vecna again and save Hawkins. Now, the writers is ramping up viewers' anticipation by teasing the new episodes in the weirdest way – and we're here for it.

The team took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to claim that "season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids." In the replies, it seems as if people are taking that to mean that the Byers family, Will, Jonathan, and Joyce will likely have more screentime in the next chapter. And they seem happy about that, too.

Filming hasn't yet begun, with cameras likely to roll on Stranger Things season 5 until in late May or early June, so details are understandably scarce. We do know, however, that Will is going to be the "primary focus" of season 5, as the final episodes "circle back to season one."

"We're starting to see his coming of age, really, which has been challenging for a number of reasons; some of which are supernatural. But you're starting to see him come into his own," Matt Duffer previously told Collider (opens in new tab).

"I think you'll see that with a couple of the character arcs, not just with Will," Ross Duffer added. "But also with Steve and Nancy, and her relationship with Jonathan, where things are not fully resolved. The characters have maybe made steps, like in the case of Will, but that journey isn't over yet. All of that is going to play a huge role as we try to wrap this thing up next season."

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. While we wait for more info on the fifth and final installment, check out our list of the best Netflix shows or our breakdown of all the cool new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.