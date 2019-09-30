Netflix is teasing a big Stranger Things season 4 announcement

Stranger Things season 4 is on the way… probably. Netflix is seemingly getting ready to turn our world Upside Down with a series of not-so-cryptic tweets that hint at a big Stranger Things announcement arriving imminently.

The first tweet arrived yesterday afternoon with two emojis: a clock and an upside-down smiling face. The countdown to a new season seems to be on, despite Stranger Things season 3 having only premiered on July 4 earlier this year.

Then, several Netflix accounts piled in to help speculation reach fever pitch. Netflix France, Netflix UK, and Netflix Middle East all replied, each indicating in their own ways that we should keep an eye on social media channels. The Stranger Things Writers' Room Twitter account even chipped in to point out the main account's new profile picture – a ravaged clock.

A short six-second clip has also emerged on Stranger Things' Instagram story – and helpfully preserved via the Stranger Things subreddit if you want to watch it now – that continues the clock motif.

In the teaser, the timepiece is trapped in the Upside Down and, curiously, one hand is on 12. Could we be seeing another post-Eleven experiment surface?

With season 3 ending on several cliffhangers and unanswered questions – including the fate of Hopper, as well as Eleven's lost powers – Netflix is in a hurry to satiate fans' demands.

Stranger Things has always had an obsession with Halloween and, as the witching hour approaches, it appears that Netflix has one final treat for us. Be sure to bookmark and tab all Stranger Things-related social media this week. Just in case.

