Maya Hawke on Stranger Things season 5: "It’s the last season – people are probably going to die"

Stranger Things season 5 is a long way off – after all, it's only this summer that we were enjoying the fourth season. However, that hasn't stopped everyone pestering the cast and showrunners about what's to come from the gang in Hawkins. Speaking to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab), Maya Hawke (who plays Robin in the show) said what we're all thinking: the next season will feature a fair few deaths.

"It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die," she said when asked whether she agree with co-star Millie Bobby Brown's comments that the writers needed to start culling a few characters. "I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that [showrunners] the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away."

Hawke added that, while she's not normally a fan of spin-offs, she would love to appear in a series alongside Joe Keery's Steve. "He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries," she said. "He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Asked about whether she "ships" Steve and Nancy, Hawke said that, while Robin wants them to get together, she's just glad the show's not all about the romance. "I personally think that the thing that’s so beautiful about the show: it actually has never really been about romance," she said. "People are always shipping characters in that show, but really that show’s about friendship.

"There’s such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we’re all supposed to arrive at. Find this one perfect person and then everything’s good and the story’s over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn’t ending, but there’s something about our female heroes always getting endings – which is them finding the right guy – that I’m super over."

In recent Stranger Things news, the show's producer, Shawn Levy, said that the writers are well aware of the outpouring of love for Eddie Munson – but the character's probably not coming back next season. It's not the revelation we wanted, but the one we needed. While we wait for season 5 to arrive, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows streaming right now.