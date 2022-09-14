The Stranger Things team know you're obsessed with Eddie Munson but a return is "highly unlikely"

Don't expect more Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 5. Producer Shawn Levy has addressed the chances of the character's return, and it's not looking good for the D&D-playing hero who stole everyone's hearts earlier this year.

"A lot of people can't even handle the thought of a season 5 without some excuse for Eddie presence," Levy told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) when asked if a return via flashback is on the cards. "Highly unlikely, highly unlikely. But we hear you, world, we know. You're obsessed with Eddie – so are we."

Of course, Eddie died in Stranger Things season 4 (but not before one epic guitar solo) so that makes the chance of a return even smaller. Sadly, it looks like we've seen the last of the Hellfire Club president – and some corners of the internet are already over the character's overwhelming popularity anyway.

Stranger Things season 5 hasn't yet started production, but a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the action from the show's writers' room has suggested the next installment might be shorter than expected. A photo of their whiteboard appears to be split into eight episodes, which is one shorter than season 4's nine.

"I think we're aiming for eight again," Matt Duffer has said of the upcoming final season. "We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it's going to be longer than season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as season 4."

There's no release date for Stranger Things season 5 just yet. You can also read about the true crime case that inspired the story of Eddie Munson through the link.