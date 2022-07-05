Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the series: "We aren’t Game of Thrones!"

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t happy about how big the Stranger Things cast has gotten. In an interview ahead of Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2’s release, the actor quipped that the Duffer Brothers are afraid of killing off characters.

"Last night [at the season 4 premiere], we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us," Brown said to TheWrap (opens in new tab). "I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones."

Now, Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has defended the show on the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast, revealing they’d "heard" Millie’s criticism loud and clear.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She’s hilarious," he told host Josh Horowitz. "Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, that's depressing. We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

He then gave the example of Barb, who was killed off in season 1, and how the characters spent a long time grappling with her death. The writers really consider who they’ll kill off to make sure they have time to explore the impact of it. Although heading into Stranger Things season 5, Matt did admit that more deaths are "on the table".

"This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it," Matt continued, "and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go Millie."

Stranger Things season 5 is still some ways off, with Netflix having yet to confirm when the show's final season will arrive. And when it does, it looks like we should expect a few deaths.

