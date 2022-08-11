Steve Martin suggests Only Murders in the Building could be his last role

Steve Martin says he'll be acting a lot less once Only Murders in the Building ends. The actor has been working for over 50 years, and currently plays Charles-Haden Savage in the Hulu comedy, starring opposite Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

"When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others," Martin told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

But, despite how it sounds, Martin also acknowledges this may not really be the end of his career. "My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'" he commented. "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe."

It's hard to pick just one project Martin is best known for: the actor has starred in the likes of Cheaper by the Dozen, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Pink Panther, and Three Amigos (alongside Short and Chevy Chase), and has been appearing on SNL since the '70s, with stand-up and writing careers to boot.

Only Murders in the Building, which Martin co-created, is currently dropping its second season on Hulu, and the show has already been renewed for season 3 – so we won't be bidding farewell to Martin on-screen just yet. In fact, he's the subject of an upcoming A24 documentary set to be released by Apple TV Plus, too.

You can stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. To fill out your watchlist, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus.