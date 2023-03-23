Stephen King's The Boogeyman star says its "one of the scariest films in a long time"

Stephen King's The Boogeyman star David Dastmalchian says it's "one of the scariest films" he's seen in a long time – and explained how it shares similarities with another horror movie he's set to appear in later this year.

While promoting Boston Stranger, the true crime drama he stars in with Alessandro Nivola, Carrie Coon, and Keira Knightley, Dastmalchian touched on Last Voyage of the Demeter, the upcoming film spin-off of Bram Stoker's Dracula, and said: "I'm sure Stephen King would acknowledge that his voice was shaped by Stoker in a way.

"Like I'm sure that that was a huge influence on him as an young person, early reader and writer. Both of those films are so different from one another and they're both incredible," he told Comicbook.com (opens in new tab). "The Boogeyman is... I got to see it... It's one of the scariest films I've seen in a long time. The performances are amazing. And then Last Voyage of the Demeter, I have not seen the film yet, but what I have seen doing ADR was incredible. It's an amazing story. I'm so glad I got to be a part of that one."

Based on King's 1973 short story of the same name, The Boogeyman centers on high school student Sadie Harper (Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), who are struggling to reconnect with their therapist father (Chris Messina) following the death of their mother. One day, a man (Dastmalchian), who claims to be a patient of their dad's , comes knocking at their house, and when the girls let him in, they inadvertently unleash a terrifying entity into their home. Marin Ireland and Madison Hu round out the supporting cast.

It is set to be released in US cinemas on June 2.