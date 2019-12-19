The Steam winter sale kicks off - here are the best deals

2019 may be coming to a close, but the Steam winter sale is just kicking off. The deals run until January 2, giving you a full two weeks to take advantage of deals rivaled only by Black Friday. We've rounded up the best Steam deals we could find to help you quickly find a nice little holiday present for yourself.

Best Steam winter sale deals

If you're on an indie kick, the Steam winter sale has a bunch of really solid deals on indie games you won't want to miss. Here's a round-up of the best of 'em.

Best Steam winter sale indie deals