Here's when the Steam Winter Sale 2022 starts

If you're wondering about the exact Steam Winter Sale start time, you've come to the right place.

The Steam Winter Sale is due to kick off tomorrow on Thursday, December 22, and it will be hanging around until exactly January 5, so there's a fair while to get in on the deals. The exact Steam Winter Sale start time is precisely 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 pm GMT, provided Steam's servers hold up under the pressure of everyone trying to take advantage of the deals.

Just in case it wasn't clear, the Steam Winter Sale will be wrapping up at the exact same time that it started, so you've got until mid-morning PT or early evening in Europe to make your decision while hovering over the purchase button.

Valve has already revealed a number of titles that'll be included in the Steam Winter Sale. Headliners include the excellent Persona 5 Royal, the eclectic Two Point Campus, the action-packed battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint, Amazon's massive MMO New World, and arguably 2022's most polarizing release: Sonic Frontiers.

The Steam Winter Sale also looks set to include a mega-popular survival game: Raft finally exited early access earlier this year after a number of years in development, and immediately raced past 100,000 concurrent players in June. Raft's developers previously pledged to bring the hit game to consoles, although we've heard nothing of the port for a while now.

We'll follow up with more details and standout deals once the sale is actually live.

If you're already playing the hit survival game, you can check out our Raft cheats guide for info on intricate tricks.