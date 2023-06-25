Starfield: "There are no physical discs," says Bethesda support

Starfield will not be released on physical discs.

A since-deleted tweet from a Bethesda customer support representative confirmed over the weekend that all physical editions for Starfield will "include a code for the chosen platform", further emphasizing: "there are no physical discs".

Although the tweet has been deleted, a copy of the message is still available via the online archive site, Wayback Machine .

Whilst some fans are waiting for formal confirmation from Bethesda – it's possible the tweet was wholly inaccurate, which is why it was taken down so quickly – others have slammed the decision, asking : "Y'all really going to mail me an empty case for $70??"

"It [sic] this is true, I’m cancelling my preorder of the standard edition and premium upgrade," added another unhappy fan . "The entire reason I’m buying the game is for the physical copy, if they only want my Gamepass money, so be it, I guess."

At the time of writing, Bethesda has yet to confirm either way, and the support account that posted the news has yet to comment on why the tweet was deleted.

ICYMI, Bethesda has once again recruited a new designer from the volunteer team developing an ambitious Fallout mod .

In an announcement posted to Fallout London's Discord and social media channels, project manager "Prilladog" celebrated "PatchworkProfessor's" new position, promising that the team would be "cheering [him] on every step of the way".

In other news, part of the reason Microsoft bought Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax Media was out of fear that Sony might make Starfield a timed PS5 exclusive .

Shortly before Microsoft acquired ZeniMax and Bethesda, Sony secured timed exclusivity for games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Those deals were honored even after the buyout went through, and it was a full year before either of those games came to Xbox, despite their developers becoming first-party Xbox studios. In the hearings over the Xbox Activision deal , Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that there were rumblings that the same thing might happen to Starfield.