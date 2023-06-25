Fallout dev taps yet another modder from this ambitious fan project

Bethesda has once again recruited a new designer from the volunteer team developing an ambitious Fallout mod.

In an announcement posted to Fallout London's Discord and social media channels, project manager "Prilladog" celebrated "PatchworkProfessor's" new position, promising that the team would be "cheering [him] on every step of the way".

"I wanted to take a moment to share some exciting news with you all!" Prilladog wrote. "Our very own PatchworkProfessor has landed a fantastic opportunity as an associate level designer at Bethesda! Let's give him a big round of applause for this achievement.

"PatchworkProfessor's hard work and dedication to level design and scripting have truly paid off. His professionalism and commitment to his tasks have played a significant role in securing this well-deserved position. We're incredibly proud of his accomplishments and wish him the best on his new journey."

If you're wondering what this means for the Fallout London project, Prilladog says we should "fear not" – it will have no bearing on the mod's anticipated release date.

"I know some of you may be wondering how this will affect the release of our mod. Fear not! PatchworkProfessor completed all of his work before his departure, so his absence will not impact our intended release day. We are grateful for his contributions and are confident in the quality of his work, which will be evident when you get your hands on the mod, and we very much look forward to seeing what he does over at Bethesda!"

"Congratulations, Patch! We're excited to see where your talents take you, and we'll be cheering you on every step of the way."

Unveiled two years ago, Fallout: London is a "DLC-sized" adventure that sees the game's familiar US setting swapped for the UK's capital city. Recently, we were treated to our first look at gameplay footage of the ambitious project with a lengthy YouTube video. In a delightful nod to its new setting, Fallout London will also feature the voices of two Doctor Who stars, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, who played the sixth and seventh incarnations of Doctor Who in the iconic TV series.

