Making a real Switch 2 cartridge instead of a game-key card was "not an easy decision" for the Rune Factory publisher, but "building up goodwill with our fans is always a good investment"

Many third-party publishers are taking advantage of Nintendo's game-key card option for their Switch 2 titles, a fact that's causing no shortage of consternation to physical game collectors. One exception is Marvelous USA, the publisher behind Rune Factory and Story of Seasons, but it was apparently a tough decision to go with proper physical cartridges.

"It was not an easy decision," as Marvelous USA co-founder, president, and CEO Ken Berry tells RPG Site, "as it had to be made many months ago when things were very uncertain and we were still learning about how the Game Key Card option worked, but the more we found out about it the more I thought our fans would much prefer the ROM option."

Berry shows his own love of physical media by noting that he "didn't purchase a PS5 Pro until I could secure the disc drive add-on first," and says it's Marvelous USA's long-time commitment to releasing lavish physical editions with full manuals and other inserts is "a combination of personal preference and long-term business strategy."

"As a big fan of physical I’m always disappointed when I open a case and only the disc or game card is in there, while building up goodwill with our fans is always a good investment," Berry says.

Marvelous USA's upcoming Switch 2 games include Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, and Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, which alongside Cyberpunk 2077 are the only third-party Switch 2 games currently advertised to come on full cartridges rather than game-key cards.

It's important to distinguish Marvelous USA here, as Marvelous in Japan is not so fully committed to proper cartridges – the Japanese version of the new Daemon x Machina is already set to come on a game-key card, after all.

"Though I’d love to say all Switch 2 releases from us in the future will go the full ROM route, nothing is guaranteed," Berry says. But he adds that strong sales for Marvelous USA's lineup on physical media could help make the case for the publisher to keep following through.

