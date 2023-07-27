Starfield players joke that the game is "literally unplayable" after blink-and-you'll-miss-it typo discovery

"State of the at"

Starfield
Starfield players are continuing a beloved tradition after discovering a typo within the game's latest trailer.

An eagle-eyed viewer took to the game's subreddit after they noticed the error, which you can spot for yourself if you head to the 45-minute mark in the recent Starfield Direct. In a section of the video discussing the breadth of weapons and mods that you'll be able to get your hands on, one character fills the screen with a beefy-looking grenade launcher.

There's no chance you spotted this at the time, but the text on the barrel of the weapon contains the typo. As well as safety warnings, what looks to be the weapon's name and material composition, there's a line that describes it as "state of the at."

It's so elusive as to barely count as a 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' moment - which is probably why it's only been discovered more than a month later - but Starfield players are happy to poke fun at the error. Following on from a rich tradition of players jokingly overreacting to minor mistakes, some parts of the community are now labelling the game "unplayable" as a result of the typo.

In the comments beneath the post, some players claim they're cancelling their pre-orders over the mistake, while others are uninstalling Skyrim. Others still suggest that the typo is reminiscent of a New England accent, and that the launcher was clearly made in Boston, MA.

Realistically, if this is the worst mistake that Starfield throws at us, it'll be a truly blessed launch. As one commenter points out by referencing Fallout 76, Bethesda has something of a track record with buggy launches. While Microsoft seems to be confident that that won't be the case this time around, with 1000 planets to worry about, I'd be very surprised if we don't see some issues around release.

In the last few weeks, a Starfield sleuth spent 200 hours piecing together the entire skill tree.

