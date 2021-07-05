Star Wars: Visions gets a teaser trailer, and is confirmed to be non-canon

Upcoming anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions is set to take the galaxy far, far away in unexplored directions.

The series will be nine parts long, and recently got a teaser trailer showing off what to expect. In the clip, artwork from the anime is displayed, and the creatives behind the series discuss their approach to Visions. Check it out below.

"We were looking for something from the heart and soul of the individual creators," executive producer James Waugh explained in the video. "They are their visions through the lens of Star Wars." The series' multiple genres were also teased in the clip, including romance, comedy, and even a rock opera.

Intriguingly, though, it doesn't seem that Visions will be part of the main Star Wars canon. "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime," Waugh said at the Anime Expo Lite (H/T StarWars.com). "We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they're such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them – hopefully to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we've seen before in the Star Wars galaxy."

That opens up plenty of opportunities, and means Visions could turn out to be something like Marvel's What If…? series, which is set to explore alternate versions of MCU stories we already know and love. While Visions doesn't sound quite the same, telling all new stories, the concept of Star Wars tales untethered from the main canon sounds very interesting.

Each episode will be unique, and only one so far is confirmed to feature familiar Star Wars characters: Studio Colorido's Tatooine Rhapsody will include Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett. The line-up of episodes, and the studios behind them, is as follows:

The Duel – Kamikaze Douga

Lop and Ochō – Geno Studio (Twin Engine)

Tatooine Rhapsody – Studio Colorido (Twin Engine)

The Twins – Trigger

The Elder – Trigger

The Village Bride – Kinema Citrus

Akakiri – Science Saru

T0-B1 – Science Saru

The Ninth Jedi – Production IG

Star Wars: Visions arrives to Disney Plus this September 22. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows we have to look forward to, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.