Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concept art shows a key scene taking place on Coruscant

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed the Star Wars saga as we know it, and saw Daisy Ridley’s Rey go up against Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren for the final time. But one of their dramatic battles could have been very different, newly unveiled concept art reveals.

A scene in the movie featured Rey jumping backwards over Ren’s TIE fighter on the desert planet of Pasaana (which also changed a lot), cutting through one of the ship's wings. Now, concept artist Adam Brockbank, as reported by Screen Rant, has shown that the scene at one point took place on the planet Coruscant.

Brockbank posted the artwork to Instagram with the caption: “That moment... but on devastated Coruscant. Development stage concept...”

Whatever has happened on Coruscant in this artwork, it’s clearly been destructive – the planet, last seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (with a brief cameo in Return of the Jedi) looks completely changed from the brightly lit city-planet it used to be.

Brockbank also posted artwork showing another Rey and Ren fight scene, this time the moment preceding their lightsaber duel amidst the ruins of the Death Star. “Rey and Kylo fighting in the wreckage of the deathstar Concept art from TROS” one caption reads:

Another picture sees the characters facing off with destroyed TIE fighters below them: “A different staging... same struggle”

It’s always interesting to see concept art – and it helps when it’s super cute, like this look at baby Grogu trying on a Mandalorian helmet – and artwork like this can give a good insight into how the eventual finished product was shaped along the way.

We might have to wait a while to see Star Wars back on the big screen, so for now check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule so you don’t miss your next glimpse into the galaxy far, far away.