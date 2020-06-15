Star Wars Squadrons is a 5v5 space dogfighting shooter with an October release date

Star Wars Squadrons is going to be pitting pilots against each other in 5v5 first person space dogfights when it launches on October 2, 2020.

It'll be launching on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with PS4 and PC players having the option to play in VR. The multiplayer mode will also support cross-play, meaning different consoles are no barriers to getting your squadron together, although, there's no news yet on a next-gen version.

The EA Motive developed game also boasts a single player mode that tells a new story in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, placing this very much in the timeframe of the original trilogy. You'll play as two customizable pilots in this mode, one fighting for the New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and the other who battles for the Empire's Titan Squadron, with new and familiar faces set to appear throughout the story.

It's debut trailer gives us an early glimpse of what to expect from the game, with players stepping into X-Wings or TIE Fighters and taking each other on. You'll have the choice of siding with the New Republic or the Empire, but you'll each fly in squads of 5 as you attempt to defeat your rivals. Also, did you spot Wedge Antilles in the trailer at 1:15? Okay, sorry, I'll stop nerding out now.

(Image credit: EA)

A few modes have already been confirmed, with Fleet Battles seeing squadrons of 5 trying to demolish their opponents flagships, while Dogfights does what you'd expect and sees teams trying to destroy as many opponents as possible.

Locations confirmed so far include Yavin-Prime and a new corner of the galaxy in the moon of Galitan. As you'd imagine from a game with a heavy multiplayer focus, you'll be able to earn new weapons, hulls, engines, and shields as you rank up, alongside cosmetics that can change the appearance of your pilot, cockpit, and ship exterior.

Finally, it's launching at a cheaper than usual price of $39.99, suggesting that it's a smaller scale title than last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If, like us, you're digging the look of Star Wars Squadrons, make a note to put EA Play in your diary this week, as we'll be seeing the first look at Star Wars Squadrons during the show this Thursday.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of gaming news this summer with our E3 2020 schedule.