Star Wars: Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk won't be in Andor spinoff series

Alan Tudyk, who played the droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has said that he won’t be appearing in the Andor Disney Plus spinoff series – at least not yet. The TV show, which is a prequel to Rogue One, will star Diego Luna as the titular Rebel Cassian Andor.

“They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there,” Tudyk told Collider.

He clarified that he would be in the series eventually, just not in the first instalment: “I'm going to be in the show. It's just that the story that Tony [Gilroy, series creator and Rogue One co-writer] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on... I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season.”

It would make a lot of sense for K-2SO to appear at some point, as not only is he Cassian’s friend, but when President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy announced the series in 2019, she said Tudyk would be returning to his role. Tudyk even joked the series would be called “K2 Fast K2 Furious: A Cassian Andor Story.”

It’s also interesting to discover Andor will apparently have multiple seasons. Luna has remained tight-lipped on what to expect from the series, but has said that the show will delve deeper into his character: “Once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.” Luna told THR. More than one season will hopefully allow us to find out a lot more about Cassian, then.

Of course, Rogue One ended with every main character meeting their end on Scarif, as they fought to get the Death Star plans into the hands of the Rebellion. Luna has also acknowledged that we know the inevitable end awaiting Cassian, but explained in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel: “It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending, then you can take care of the little nuances and all the layers, I think it’s fun to do something that is not just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.”

There isn’t yet a firm release date for Andor. The next Star Wars show to arrive to Disney Plus will be The Book of Boba Fett, with The Mandalorian season 3 following sometime afterwards.