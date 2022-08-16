An iconic Star Wars line has an even deeper meaning thanks to new canon book

A new Star Wars book titled The Princess and the Scoundrel has given an emotional quote from the franchise even more meaning. The novel, penned by Beth Revis, picks up soon after The Return of the Jedi ends and follows Han and Leia's honeymoon aboard the Halcyon (AKA the new immersive Disney World hotel, Galactic Starcruiser). Minor spoilers follow!

The book covers Han and Leia's marriage ceremony on Endor, which is officiated by Luke Skywalker. In the emotional scene, he starts by talking about when he first saw his sister Leia in the holographic message delivered by R2-D2 to Obi-Wan Kenobi. As he goes on, Luke recalls something the Jedi Master once told him: "Those we love are never truly gone."

That's very similar to something Luke tells Leia in The Last Jedi, when she believes her son Kylo Ren is beyond saving. "No one's ever really gone," Luke tells her before giving her Han's gold dice from the Millennium Falcon.

Thanks to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, we know Obi-Wan and Leia have a deep bond thanks to their adventures together on the run from the Inquisitors – enough that Leia even names her son Ben in honor of the Jedi.

Bringing a line about Kylo Ren's redemption full circle to Obi-Wan, then, gives that moment and those words even more meaning. It's also a testament to the impact the Jedi had on both of the Skywalker twins, with Luke still quoting his wisdom long after Obi-Wan's death.

The quote also doubles as a reminder that Han's memory lives on, thanks to Luke handing over the dice in The Last Jedi and the line being part of Han and Leia's wedding ceremony. It's a belief that proves true in the movies, too: the memory of Han Solo helps Kylo Ren redeem himself in The Rise of Skywalker.

We don't have long to wait for more from the galaxy far, far away. Next up on the release schedule is Andor, which will hit Disney Plus slightly later than expected this September 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything the galaxy far, far away has in the works.