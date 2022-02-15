Star Wars confirms where Han and Leia spent their honeymoon

Star Wars has revealed where Han Solo and Leia Organa spent their honeymoon – and it has a major link to Disney World.

A new novel titled Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel has unveiled the location, and it turns out the happy couple honeymooned on the Halcyon starcruiser. How is that connected to Disney, you ask? Well, it just so happens that this particular vessel doubles as the theme park's upcoming hotel experience.

Per the official Star Wars site, the novel, written by Beth Revis, will pick up after Return of the Jedi, with Han proposing to Leia on Endor as they celebrate the rebel victory over the Empire. After the couple are married, they head off for their honeymoon on the Halcyon, which is "the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Disney World Resort." There you have it: Han and Leia *technically* went to Disney World on their honeymoon.

It doesn't seem the getaway will be all smooth sailing for the newlyweds, though, with the synopsis hinting the remains of the Empire will cause trouble for the happy couple. The novel will release this August 16.

As for the Galactic Starcruiser experience, which launches this March 1, and lets you step inside the galaxy far, far away for a completely immersive, two-day adventure. You can check out more at the official Disney site.

The Star Wars saga, meanwhile, will next continue on Disney Plus with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which lands this May 25 (that's the 45th anniversary of A New Hope, too). The Mandalorian season 3 is reportedly landing late this year, while Rogue One spin-off Andor is also expected in 2022.

While you wait, check out our complete guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.