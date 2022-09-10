Lucasfilm suspiciously quiet about new Star Wars movies at D23

Lucasfilm made some big announcements at D23, including offering sneak-peeks at several Star Wars shows in the making: The Mandalorian season 3 had it's first trailer; The Bad Batch season 2 got a release date, and there was a new look at Ashoka.

However, despite the plethora of news for the small screen, the studio remained surprisingly quiet about the Star Wars movie universe. The last release from the studio was The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, which brought the Skywalker Saga to an end. Since then, Lucasfilm has announced a few new projects, but they all currently seem to be in limbo.

The first movie we had expected to see was Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film, which Kathleen Kennedy told Total Film was planned for release in "late 2023". There’s no word on what this would be about, but Waititi shared in another interview with Total Film that he was hoping to create a new story. "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," he told us.

Elsewhere, Patty Jenkins’ movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was announced, which would focus on a new generation of fighter pilots. However, according to reports, this has been delayed while Jenkins works on Wonder Woman 3.

Another project seemingly in limbo is Rian Johnson’s potential Star Wars trilogy following helming The Last Jedi. He’s been busy at work on the sequel to Knives Out, which releases on Netflix at the end of the year. There are also rumors of a Kevin Feige Star Wars movie as well as reports J.D. Dillard was also working on one – but these have never been confirmed by Lucasfilm.

However, the silence from the studio about these projects at D23 seemingly means it will be a while before we return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away in theaters.

For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.