Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already taken its first price cut

It might not yet be May 4th, but it seems as if Star Wars fans are being treated early, with the first discounts for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S being applied only a few days after the game launched.

You can pick up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This represents a discount of $10 and, naturally – since the action-adventure has only been out for less than a week – is the cheapest it's ever been. Developed by Respawn and published by EA, the next-gen-only title launched on April 28th for an MSRP of $69.99. That's next-gen prices coming into full effect now, so this discount helps make the costs more palatable. Just make sure to tick the coupon box to receive the $10 discount.

We've seen more and more games receiving early discounts as of late, with Marvel's Midnight Suns getting a record new low price, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom receiving a discount before it even launches. Now with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor taking its first price cut only four days after hitting store shelves, it's a great excuse to venture back to a galaxy far, far away.

Today's best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) | $69.99 $59.99 (with $10 coupon applied) at Amazon

Save $10 - The first price cut has already been applied to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is pretty great considering the game has only been on the market for less than a week. Naturally, that also means it's the cheapest it's ever been on PS5. Just remember to tick the coupon box to apply the $10 discount.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X/S) | $69.99 $59.99 (with $10 coupon applied) at Amazon

Save $10 - Xbox fans can get in on the action too with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also receiving its first price cut across Xbox Series X/S. This is the cheapest price for the next-game game yet. Make sure to tick the coupon box to apply the $10 discount.

During our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, we stated that: "Cal's new adventure is a mature, twisting narrative that establishes a new group of heroes and challenges what a modern Star Wars story can be". The positive review was similarly echoed throughout the industry with the game sitting at an 86 for PS5 and 87 for Xbox across Metacritic.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Respawn) (Image credit: Respawn) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: Respawn)

Serving as a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we were big fans of both entries in the series. If you haven't played the original, then the next-gen PS5 version (released in June 2021) can be picked up for $27.14 at Amazon, down from $49.99. This is a saving of $22 or equivalent to a 45% reduction in price.

More of today's best Star Wars deals

