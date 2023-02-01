Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans equal parts disappointed and relieved at delay

After Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's delay, fans eager to get their hands on the game are both lamenting and thankful for the delay.

Yesterday on January 31, EA and Respawn announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be delayed by six weeks, now set to launch in April. Over on the subreddit dedicated to Respawn's sequel, fans are bemoaning the last-minute delay for the title, as the developer said it needs more time to "hit the Respawn quality bar."

While some players just want to get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as soon as possible, others are thankful Respawn gets to take all the time it needs. "I actually just appreciate the communication and not rushing it out knowing it’s got issues," writes one user in response to the delay.

Elsewhere, other users are just relieved they've now got time to catch up on Disney Plus's The Mandalorian, which has aired two seasons since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched. Some are appreciative that they'll now have time to read Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a tie-in novel that takes place between the original game and Survivor.

Other fans looking forward to the game are even surprised EA didn't delay Survivor to launch to May 4. It's worth noting the historical Star Wars Day falls this year on a Thursday, which isn't typically when big blockbuster games from companies like EA launch, usually arriving on a Tuesday or Friday instead.

Now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on April 28, arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, continuing the story of protagonist Cal and his ragtag crew.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other games currently set to launch throughout the year.