Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly new-gen exclusive and launching in 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly launching in 2023 for new-gen consoles and PC only.

This is according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who said as much on a recent episode of his Giant Bomb podcast (thanks, VGC). "Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it's PS5, Xbox Series X, and S, and then of course PC," Grubb said.

At first glance, that might not sound ideal for folks who haven't managed to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock, but Grubb goes on to claim with certainty that the sequel isn't launching until 2023: "One of the reasons that they're going to be able to do that is because it's not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023."

While we don't have anything official from EA or Respawn about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2's release date or window, we did hear from prolific leaker Tom Henderson back in January that, at least at the time, it was "expected to release" by the end of this year. This obviously conflicts with what we're hearing from Grubb now, but it's possible the release window has shifted since January and Grubb is reporting on the most up-to-date information. Or, maybe, they're both wrong. That happens sometimes with leaks and rumors.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has yet to be announced, but Grubb has said in the past that a May 2022 reveal is likely. The clearest sign we've heard from EA itself was last August when it said it'll "continue to invest" in the franchise. Respawn expressed to GamesRadar+ an interest in continuing the story back in 2019.

