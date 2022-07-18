Star Wars: Clone Wars writer is adapting Obsidian's Grounded for TV

An animated Grounded TV show is in the works from Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the Grounded TV adaptation will take place in the same terrifying world as the Xbox backyard survival game, which was developed by Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian and follows a group of teens who have to survive after being shrunken to the size of ants.

The TV series is based around a similar premise, with four high school friends planning "big things" who inadvertently end up shrinking themselves. Just like the game, they'll be tasked with surviving against now-enormous predators like ants and other common backyard inhabitants, as well as untangling a big ol' corporate conspiracy that threatens the safety of their whole town.

The Xbox game is being adapted for TV by Friedman and Brien Goodrich, who worked on the Halo video game series as art lead and cinematic director from 2008-2019. Other details, like the cast, the rest of the creative team, and specific plot details are still under wraps.

It's hard to keep with all the video games being adapted for film and TV lately, from the recently released Resident Evil Netflix series and Halo TV show to the Chris Pratt-led Mario movie and the Borderlands film adaptation, as well as so, so many more.

Grounded the video game, meanwhile, is finally getting its full launch in September 2022.

