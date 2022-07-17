Resident Evil TV show is currently one of Netflix's least popular video game adaptations

Netflix's newly released Resident Evil series seemingly isn't going down too well with fans of the franchise.

The zombie series - which currently holds a middle-of-the-road critic score of 53 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) - has an even lower average audience score of just 22 per cent (thanks, Forbes (opens in new tab)).

Whilst we all know that casting choices can see some shows, movies, and even games unfairly review bombed when it comes to reviews and review aggregate sites, this is a particularly damning score, and a far cry from other Netflix shows like Stranger Things - that has a critic/audience score of 91/90 per cent - League of Legends spin-off Arcane's 100/96 per cent, and The Witcher's 81/75 per cent rating.

It's even worse on Metacritic (opens in new tab); there, the Resident Evil Netflix show boasts the same critic score of 53 per cent, whereas the audience rating has plummeted to just 1.6 out of 10.

The new sci-fi/horror series - which has been inspired by the video game franchise of the same name - tells the story of Jade Wesker, her father Albert, the Umbrella Corporation, and how "New Raccoon City became the origin of a deadly virus that led to a global apocalypse in 2036".

Our own Bradley wasn't too keen when he watched the series, either. In the GamesRadar+ Resident Evil Netflix series (opens in new tab) - which scored a middling 2.5 out of 5 stars - he said that "parts of Resident Evil’s twin timelines show promise, but it ultimately falters thanks to large chunks being dedicated to a sub-standard post-apocalyptic plot that’s been done better elsewhere".

"Resident Evil isn’t a good post-apocalyptic thriller," he said in our review. "It’s not a terrifying hide-behind-the-sofa zombie-fest. It’s barely a Resident Evil show. At this early juncture – we were given the first four episodes for review – it’s hard to pinpoint what this show is. Should you avoid this like the plague? There are a few shining lights to keep you invested, but this joins the increasingly-packed bargain bin of flawed video game adaptations."