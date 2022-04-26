Mario movie starring Chris Pratt delayed to April 2023

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed by almost four months, with Nintendo announcing a new release date of April 2023.

"This is Miyamoto," game director Shigeru Miyamoto tweeted from the Nintendo account. "After consulting with Chris-san [Meledandri], my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait."

Both Miyamoto and Meledrandi are on board as producers on the movie, which was originally set to release on December 21, 2022, while Minions: The Rise of Gru screenwriter Matthew Fogel is penning the script.

As for the voice cast, Chris Pratt is set to play the titular plumber, while Charlie Day is Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, and Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong

Mario isn't Pratt's only upcoming foray into voice acting, either – he's also set to voice Garfield, the iconic orange cat, in a new movie. Pratt can next be seen (as well as heard) in Jurassic World 3 , and he also has Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on the way, in which he'll reprise his role as Star-Lord.