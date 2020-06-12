Star Wars: Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni says there will “probably not” be another season

Earlier this year, Disney Plus released the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a whole 12 years after the first episode’s premiere. Every episode was better than the last, and that emotional finale truly wowed – but could there be more story to tell? According to showrunner Dave Filoni, “probably not”.
Talking to Nerdist, Filoni explained, “I think it’s hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it—myself and the team, basically all the leads – they were on the original run and I think it shows. We’re really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward.”
Season 7 of The Clone Wars brought many storylines to a close, but Filoni is clear that now is the time to move onto new tales from the galaxy far, far away. He added, “I want you to feel like this had a purpose and it rounded out and let’s find something new that’s exciting.”
It won’t be goodbye forever, though, as some of our favourite characters are set to show up elsewhere soon. Katie Sackoff is reported to have been cast as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian season 2, alongside Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. It’s looking more and more like it could be a reunion for the Rebels. If you're still wondering how Clone Wars fits into the Star Wars timeline? We’ve got you covered. And if you fancy watching the series again, here’s how to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars wherever you are in the world.