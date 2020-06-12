Star Wars: Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni says there will “probably not” be another season

Earlier this year, Disney Plus released the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars , a whole 12 years after the first episode’s premiere. Every episode was better than the last, and that emotional finale truly wowed – but could there be more story to tell? According to showrunner Dave Filoni, “probably not”.

Talking to Nerdist , Filoni explained, “I think it’s hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it—myself and the team, basically all the leads – they were on the original run and I think it shows. We’re really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward.”

Season 7 of The Clone Wars brought many storylines to a close, but Filoni is clear that now is the time to move onto new tales from the galaxy far, far away. He added, “I want you to feel like this had a purpose and it rounded out and let’s find something new that’s exciting.”