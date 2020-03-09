Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule: what time will episode 4 air on Disney Plus?

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 is showing no signs of slowing down. Things in a galaxy far, far away continue with episode 4, "The Bad Batch," this week on Disney Plus. As the show hurtles towards an epic post-Order 66 conclusion, it's about time you Force yourself to keep pace with the Clone Wars release schedule.

Below, we'll give you The Clone Wars season 7, episode 4 release date and time, especially important for the spoiler-averse among you who want to experience the adventures of Ashoka and company first hand without being wary of spoilers.

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 4 release date is all set. You can expect it to drop on Disney Plus on Friday, March 13 at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern, though there's a small chance that gets shifted forward an hour with the end of Daylight Savings in the US. Watch this space.

The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule

Here is the full Clone Wars season 7 release schedule, right up until the season finale in May.

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 1 (“The Bad Batch”): Friday, February 21

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 2 (“A Distant Echo”): Friday, February 28

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 3 (“On the Wings of Keeradaks”): Friday, March 6

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 4 (“The Bad Batch”): Friday, March 13

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 5 (“Gone With a Trace”): Friday, March 20

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 6 (“Deal No Deal”): Friday, March 27

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 7 (TBA): Friday, April 3

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 8 (TBA): Friday, April 10

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 9 (TBA): Friday, April 17

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 10 (TBA): Friday, April 24

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 11 (TBA): Friday, May 1

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 12 (Series finale): Friday, May 8

What time will new episodes of The Clone Wars air on Disney Plus?

For that, we'll have to wait and see how Friday pans out. With the clocks going forward in the US, things may have shifted. For now, we can be relatively sure that new episodes drop on Disney Plus at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern, but that could change.

What is The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule in the UK?

We won't know until the Disney Plus UK release date on March 24. It's likely that episodes will release weekly from the season 7 premiere onwards from March 27, but we'll wait for official confirmation on that.

Relive the Skywalker Saga with our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order