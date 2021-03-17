Star Wars: Aladdin actor Mena Massoud hints at Ezra Bridger role

There's a lot of speculation surrounding who will play live-action Ezra Bridger in one of the many upcoming Star Wars shows. The character previously appeared in the Rebels animated series and has ties to Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano, two characters who appeared in The Mandalorian season 2.

Fans are hopeful Ezra will appear in either The Mandalorian season 3 or the Ahsoka series, and various actors have been throwing their hats into the ring. Previously, iZombie actor Rahul Kohli tweeted about his interest, and now Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin in the Will Smith-starring version, has heavily implied he either wants the role or has been cast.

Over on Instagram, the actor posted a topless image with the caption: "Hey, just so you know, when I escape I won't hurt any of you."

That's a direct quote from Rebels episode "Stealth Strike", which sees a captured Ezra say that line to a group of Stormtroopers. Could Massoud be training to take on the role? Or is it wishful thinking on the actor's part? We'll have to wait and see.

Ezra was last seen in Rebels heading off into hyperspace with a group of purrgil (basically space whales) and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was name-checked in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is tracking down Thrawn in that series, hoping to find Ezra with him. Ezra's appearance in live-action is, it seems, inevitable.

