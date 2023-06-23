Netflix has unveiled the first Squid Game season 2 casting announcement – but, after many noticed the reveal only featured men, the streamer has issued a statement to reassure fans that this is only the beginning.

"This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season 2. We're excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters," a Netflix spokesperson told Insider.

The casting announcement revealed the return of Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Jun), and Gong Yoo as the games' recruiter. Newcomers are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun as mystery characters.

"Squid Game season 2's new characters are just men like where are the women???? the female actress was the best thing of season 1," reads one tweet reacting to the announcement, while another says : "They really just be showing men for the new season 2 of Squid Game huh? I know it's just a small preview, but if /all/ the major characters are men then I'm turned off."

Plot details on Squid Game season 2 are scarce at the moment, but after season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, we can assume it will include Gi-Hun's quest to stop the games once and for all.

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," Gi-Hun actor Lee has said of the second installment. "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

