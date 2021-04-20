Square Enix president confirms E3 2021 show

The president of Square Enix has confirmed that the company will be appearing at E3 2021.

In an interview with Nikkei XTrend , when asked what fans could expect in 2021, Yosuke Matsuda stated that “we are planning to announce [other lineups] at E3 in June, so please look forward to it.”

Fans of the Japanese video game company were previously in the dark regarding its E3 presence as the ESA had yet to mention Square Enix when announcing this year’s digital E3 lineup . After 2020’s E3 expo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video game fans worldwide are more excited than ever to see what the future of gaming looks like this summer.

This year has is already set to be busy for Square Enix with the release of Outriders and soon-to-be-released Nier: Replicant , Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade , and Neo: The World Ends With You .

In a thread discussing the topic on Resetera , fans have already begun theorising what could be making an appearance at Square Enix’s E3 presentation. Guesses include more info on Final Fantasy 16 , Forspoken , Project Triangle Strategy , Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther War for Wakanda expansion , and maybe even some new Kingdom Hearts content for the series’ 20th anniversary next year.

Other video game companies have also teased their plans for the June expo including Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser who has promised to “make the virtual format fun and engaging.” Ubisoft has also confirmed their attendance at E3 2021 where they plan to showcase "all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world."