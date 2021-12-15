Here’s how many Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes there are

How many Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes are there? No, it’s not an embarrassing thing to ask. All told, it’s probably the most-Googled question Marvel fans have before setting out to watch what’s certain to be 2021’s biggest movie. Well, we’ve seen it – and we have answers.

Below, we’ll clue you in on the number of Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes, as well as (roughly) how long you need to stay to see them. We’ve all been there: an awkward glance towards the exit in the hopes of beating the rush and getting home early. But, on this occasion, you’d be missing out. Big time.

And, don’t worry, there are no spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home here.

How many Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes are there?

There are two Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes to stick around for. The first is a more conventional scene, while the latter is not. That’s all we’ll say here, but we just don’t want you to be confused.

So, you’ll get the flashy (and animated) No Way Home end credits, one No Way Home post-credits scene, the usual long credits of all the cast and crew, and then one final post-credits scene. Then, the lights should come up and you’re free to go.

All in, you’re looking at hanging around for about 10 minutes between the end of the film and the conclusion of the second post-credits scene.

