Spider-Man: No Way Home major cameos get a first official look from Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home is chockablock with cool cameos, some of which were huge surprises. Two of the biggest have now been given an official introduction on the Marvel website alongside new images.

The following contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie!

(Image credit: Sony)

Still with us? Then you'll know that No Way Home really did bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's respective versions of Spider-Man, and they reunited with Tom Holland's Spidey to take on a rogues gallery of villains drawn from across the multiverse. While that may not have come as a huge surprise, considering the amount of speculation that surrounded the movie, Marvel was tight-lipped on the possibility. That has finally changed.

Both characters have arrived on the official Marvel website, and they even have their own individual hero names (clearing up that Peter 1, 2, or 3 confusion).

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is named Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker gets the moniker The Amazing Spider-Man, which fits with the titles of his movies. Check out the pictures of both heroes below.

Character profiles for “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” have appeared on the official Marvel website 👀 pic.twitter.com/7L8kV5KoZODecember 21, 2021 See more

"Our friendly neighborhood hero swings into the MCU in his iconic suit," reads the description of Maguire's Spidey, while Garfield's says: "The one and only Amazing Spider-Man webs his way into the MCU."

While it's unclear if we'll see the Friendly Neighborhood or Amazing Spider-Man again, there are definitely more multiverse shenanigans in the future. Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is on the way – and news recently broke of hefty reshoots, reportedly to have "more fun with the multiverse."

Doctor Strange 2 arrives May 6, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for absolutely everything the MCU has in store for us – and if you're all caught up on No Way Home, see our ultimate rundown of the ending explained, our complete guide to all the No Way Home Easter eggs, and what exactly those post-credits scenes mean.