Spider-Man: Miles Morales player recreates one of Into the Spider-Verse’s best scenes

Someone has actually managed to recreate one of Into the Spider-Verse's most stunning scenes in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Just below, you can see the clip from @Much118x on Twitter. The brief clip resembles the 'leap of faith' scene from Into the Spider-Verse, and if you're struggling to recall what scene it is in particular, it's the astounding scene where Miles Morales leaps backwards off a New York City skyscraper.

#MilesMorales x Into The Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/zB17EkQNAtNovember 14, 2020

For reference, you can check out the scene from Into the Spider-Verse just below. Comparing the two side-by-side, it's a really impressive recreation from the person playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as they take advantage of the game's photo mode to replicate some of the slower shots of Miles.

It's also worth remembering that Insomniac's game purposefully changes Miles Morales's animations to make them resemble a rookie superhero. Insomniac previously revealed that Miles's swinging animations would be a little more ropey than that of Peter Parker, to resemble the fact that he's still very much getting used to the whole superhero thing.

If you're a particularly big fan of Into the Spider-Verse (and hey, why wouldn't you be?), then you might be excited to know that a certain villain from the film is appearing in Insomniac's game. Prowler might not be sporting his purple garb like he did in the movie, but he is hiding around New York City in the game. That's not all though, because you can actually unlock the Into the Spider-Verse suit that Miles uses in the movie for use in the game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out right now on PS5. If you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's next-gen console, you can check out our page on all the PS5 deals and bundles that we've seen so far.

