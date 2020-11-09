Spider-Man: Miles Morales launch trailer re-introduces Prowler

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales launch trailer sets the stage with our best look yet at Prowler and some inevitable comparisons to that other Spider-Man.

The trailer begins with Miles hesitant to leave the Spider-Nest, as he and his Spider-Mentor Peter Parker pledge to do whatever they can to protect New York. We see him out on the streets for a bit, impressing his friend Ganke Lee with his cool new suit and his mother Rio with his handsome grown-up looks. Then things start spiraling.

This trailer offers our first look - and listen - of Prowler in video form. As we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the original Ultimate Spider-Man comics, his secret identity is Aaron Davis, Miles' uncle. We hear him advising Miles to "lay low" and later see him and his glowing green claws in action, proving that he probably isn't going to take his own advice. Aaron Davis' fate tends toward 'tragic demise' no matter which version of Miles' story he appears in, but we'll see if he fares better in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe.

The trailer also teases some of the identity crisis issues that come with being an amazing Spider-Man rather than the amazing Spider-Man: "Every time I think I've got this Spider-Man thing figured out, something goes wrong." It's a whole different thing living up to an established superhero legacy, but Ganke reminds him that he's his own man(-spider): "You can fix this. Your way."

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS5 and PS4 starting on Thursday.