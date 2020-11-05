Spider-Man: Miles Morales CGI trailer shows off flashy attacks

The fancy CGI trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales is here, with exactly one week to go until the game launches.

You're going to be seeing this advert running on TV for Insomniac's sequel before Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches next week on November 12. You can check out the trailer for yourself just below, in which Miles gets beaten up pretty bad by some enemy henchmen, before giving them a taste of their own medicine.

The best way to #BeGreater? It’s #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/5gExj49psQNovember 5, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In the trailer, you can see Miles using some of his area-of-effect attacks against a group of enemies, to pulverize them all with one electrical blast. Previously, game director Brian Horton spoke about how Insomniac has re-tuned combat for Miles Morales, and this means a lot more area attacks because you're taking on groups of enemies.

It looks like Miles is certainly going to be put through the ringer against all manner of foes. So far, we've seen our titular webslinger fighting against big bads like Rhino, and we know he'll also be going up against Prowler (who won't be donning his purple costume from Into the Spider-Verse).

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches exactly one week today, on November 12, for both the PS4 and the PS5. There's a free next-gen upgrade available for those who purchase the game on the PS4, and it's fairly likely that the PS5 version of the game will show up on November 12 in the UK as well, a full week before the console itself actually launches.

If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console before it releases next week, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with stock.