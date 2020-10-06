PS5 games like Demon's Souls, Spider-Man, and Sackboy will arrive before the console in the UK

It looks as though PS5 launch games in the UK will ship on November 12, a full week before Sony's next-gen console actually launches on November 19.

Heading over to Game.co.uk 's PS5 games section, you can see that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will all release on November 12. That's a week before the PS5 itself launches in the UK.

You might assume this is an error from Game, but we've confirmed that Amazon UK also plans to ship PS5 games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a full week early on November 12. It looks as though physical PS5 launch titles are going to be sitting around, effectively useless, for a week before Sony's next-gen console launches.

That's going to be one tantalizing wait when PS5 games like Demon's Souls arrive one week before the console does. At least they're pretty nice-looking boxes, so they'll make a nice home decoration for a week before they're put into action.

Still, there’s plenty to look forward to on day one with Sony’s next-gen console. We’ll have the aforementioned Demon’s Souls remake from Bluepoint, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to enjoy. That’s not even counting Astro’s Playroom, which will ship free with all consoles and looks to be a charming homage to PlayStation’s extensive history.