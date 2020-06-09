Popular

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 enters production

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set for release in 2022

Production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is officially underway, at least according to lead animator Nick Kondo.

Kondo seemingly confirmed the news when he took to Twitter to share his excitement about starting work on the movie.

A sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was first revealed last November with an April 8, 2022 release date. Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic prompted Sony to delay a number of big releases, Into the Spider-Verse 2 included. The new release date for the sequel is October 7, 2022, six months after its original slot.

We don't yet know much about the Spider-Verse sequel, but what we do have our some tantalizing hints of what's to come. For one, it was revealed in March that prolific comic-book artist Kris Anka is attached to the project. Anka is best known for his work on Marvel comics including Captain Marvel, X-Men, Wolverine, the 2014 Spider-Verse comic-book storyline, as well as his 2014 redesign of Spider-Woman. It's likely Anka will have a hand in character design in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

We also know Joaquim Dos Santos and David Callaham are signed on to write and direct, respectively (via THR). Santos directed Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and Voltron: Legendary Defender, while Callaham is known for writing The Expendables, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Wonder Woman 1984.

