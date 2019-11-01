Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 confirmed with 2022 release date

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming in 2022. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who co-produced the first film, confirmed the sequel with a short gif on their Twitter accounts – it shows Miles Morales' Spider-Symbol glitching out with the familiar dimension-tearing effect from the first film.
We're coming back. April 8, 2022. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/DMzzjbzVkdNovember 1, 2019
The announcement is not a complete surprise. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene introduced an all-new character voiced by Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man 2099's Miguel O'Hara. You don't just haul in one of the stars of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to do a quick bit part in an after-credits teaser without something bigger lined up.
We saw that he and a partner (likely Dana D'Angelo, another character from Spider-Man 2099) are monitoring the other Spider-Folk, and that O'Hara is even capable of jumping between dimensions at will thanks to a new gadget. He is from the year 2099, after all.
Then O'Hara jumps into the Spider-Man '67 cartoon dimension and recreates that pointing image, ending the original Spider-Verse with a meme we all didn't dare hope to see referenced. Powerful memes aside, the scene established that there was more to tell in this cinematic Spider-Verse.
According to Miller, Spider-Verse 2 will hit theaters on April 8, 2022, which means we have a bit of a wait to see where the stories go from here.
As arguably the best Spider-Man movie, having Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stand on its own as a masterclass in modern animated filmmaking would have been fin. But knowing there's a sequel heading to theaters is incredibly exciting. Heck, I'd go even if it was just one extended Post Malone music video.
