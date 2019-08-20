Spider-Man: Far From Home is getting re-released with a "never-before-seen action sequence" later this month

A Spider-Man: Far From Home re-release is swinging into cinemas later this month. Reportedly boasting a ‘never-before-seen action sequence,’ the Spidey sequel becomes the second MCU movie this year to get an extended cut after a version of Avengers: Endgame (featuring a previously-unseen Hulk clip) landed in June.

As confirmed by Variety, the Spider-Man: Far From Home re-release will feature four additional minutes of footage, which includes a fight scene that didn’t make it into the final cut.

It will release in theaters across the US and Canada on August 29 and will run across the Labor Day weekend. No end date has yet been given. Sorry UK and Europe fans, there’s no news (yet) on Far From Home returning with more material across the pond.

Having trouble deciding whether it’s worth double-dipping? While the four additional minutes of material from Spider-Man: Far From Home hasn’t been explicitly revealed, Tom Holland previously said that one action scene was cut from the original release.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene, which involved Spidey (in his Iron Spider suit, no less) taking down a group of gangsters, was shown in the post-Endgame Far From Home trailer. The NYPD then arrive and ask whether Spider-Man is “the new Iron Man.” It didn’t make it into the finished version, though, with director Jon Watts revealing: “It was one action scene too many.”

But now if that gets included, we’ll get a chance to see Spidey kick some ass in New York City – something that was sorely missing from Peter Parker’s second act.

Want to see everything the webcrawler has to offer on the big screen? Here are the best Spider-Man movies, ranked.