The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is one big Avengers: Endgame spoiler

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is so packed with Avengers: Endgame spoilers that Marvel even has Tom Holland give a little disclaimer at the start. Consider this our disclaimer too, if you haven't seen what happens to your favorite heroes in Avengers: Endgame , stop reading and consider blindfolding yourself until you can get to a movie theater.

The trailer shows us a Peter Parker left devastated by the death of his friend and mentor Tony Stark, and ignoring Nick Fury's calls so he can go on a school trip to Europe with his friends. The good news is that Happy Hogan is still around to provide a positive male role model.

Beyond the emotional stuff, there's plenty of new information in the trailer. Like that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is from an alternate universe, and there's a Marvel multiverse, and... holy shit there's a Marvel multiverse now?

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the last movie of the MCU’s Phase 3, before it ventures into unknown territory with the yet-to-be-announced new Marvel movies of Phase 4 , so you can expect the movie to be a must-see if you want to stay on top of your MCU lore. As long as they can stop star Tom Holland spoiling it , of course.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.