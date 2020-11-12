Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies might be coming to Disney Plus

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies may be coming to Disney Plus. A new advert for the streaming platform in Latin America includes clips from Far From Home and Homecoming , featuring Holland as Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

Sony Pictures currently owns the rights to Spider-Man, so Disney has previously said that it had no plans to add the movies to its streaming service. As we’ve seen before, though, the world is Disney’s oyster.

As Digital Spy reports, Disney's head of content and marketing Ricky Strauss previously said: "We love our friends at Sony, but we don't have any plans to have the live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus.

"We will have all the Spider-Man animated shows that we did so they'll be on there under the Marvel banner. But who knows what can happen in the future?"

In other Tom Holland news, he recently started filming Spider-Man 3 in October after production wrapped on Uncharted – the movie adaptation of the video game of the same name will see Holland play protagonist Nathan Drake.

The plot of the Spidey franchise’s third instalment remains under wraps, but we do know that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (which starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker). In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx also hinted at a multiverse scenario, with an image of three figures in Spider-Man suits – intriguing.

This theory is also supported by J.K. Simmons’ cameo as J.Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene of last year’s Far From Home. Simmons is known for originally playing the role in Toby Macguire’s Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s, but earlier this year revealed he’d already filmed another appearance as editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle.