Across the Spider-Verse trailer breakdown: the 20 biggest Easter eggs and secrets

The Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a madcap dash across the multiverse: Miles Morales encounters (and is confronted by) several Spider-People, from more well-known faces such as Spider-Man 2099 to bigger deep cuts like Spider-Horse (yes, that’s a real thing).

As such, you’ve probably missed some of the wildest Easter eggs and secrets hiding in frames and in the background of various scenes.

While it’s practically impossible to list every single Spider-Man – there are hundreds here, including some seemingly original creations – we’ve combed through the entire trailer to present 20 of the biggest, best, and weirdest details from the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. If you're hungry for more, we broke down the first trailer's grab bag of Spider-Men, Women, and Beings in our detailed variant guide.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel)

Let’s start with the most blindingly obvious callout. Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) references the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, specifically “Doctor Strange and the little nerd on Earth-19999.” In the MCU movie, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme and Spidey inadvertently caused everyone who knew Spider-Man's identity to flood into Marvel Studios' universe. What's in a number? Read on for more on the confusing numbering conventions of Marvel's universes.

The pointing meme

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After it was used in the original Spider-Verse movie as a post-credits stinger, the pointing meme (featuring two Spider-Men pointing at each other in a scene taken out of context from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon) is brought back in a big way in Across the Spider-Verse.

After a call to “stop Spider-Man”, those waiting in the multiverse lobby get very confused – and start all pointing at each other.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield (kinda…)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It’s not a Spider-Verse without the most popular Spideys, right? Lines spoken by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in their respective live-action movies are used at the beginning of the international trailer for Across the Spider-Verse (opens in new tab). The Maguire line, for instance, is pulled directly from his confrontation with Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2.

Just a neat way to drum up attention? Or something more? We’ll have to wait to find out – but it’s an odd curio all the same.

Wrist devices

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Might this be how each Spider-Man jumps across multiverses? You’ll notice, in some scenes, that the variants each have an odd device on their wrist. They were first shown off in detail in one of the very first looks at Across the Spider-Verse back in 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PlayStation)

(Image credit: Sony)

One of our favorite Spideys, from Insomniac’s PS4 Spider-Man game, is present in the trailer. He’s seen pointing at Spider-Man Unlimited as well as walking alongside Superior Spider-Man (we’ll get to him soon) in the multiversal lobby/void. You can easily spot him by the distinctive white spider on his suit.

Ben Reilly

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

One of the most infamous Spider-Men, Ben Reilly was part of the 1990s comic storyline The Clone Saga. Ben is a genetic clone of Peter Parker who later struck out on his own as the Scarlet Spider.

Spider-Punk

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Marvel’s mid-2010s Spider-Verse storyline introduced several wacky takes on Spider-Man. Exhibit A: Spider-Punk, Hobart Brown, an anarchic, punk rock-loving Spider-Man from Earth-138.

Spider-Man 2099

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

No prizes for guessing what year this futuristic Spider-Man hails from. At the close of the 21st Century, Miguel O’Hara battles megacorp Alchemax and a slew of fresh takes on old villains. He’s set to have a major role to play in Across the Spider-Verse – potentially acting as the antagonist for Miles.

Spider-Man India

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man India’s Pavitr Prabhakar is seen swinging in one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. The variant has undergone a significant redesign from the comics and hails from the Mumbai/Manhattan hybrid city of Mumbattan.

A new Spider-Woman

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Issa Rae is getting suited up as Jessica Drew, a version of Spider-Woman which is seemingly created for the movie. A Jessica Drew closer to the Earth-616 design is also seen as part of the cluster of Spider-People later in the trailer.

The Spot

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Spot is Across the Spider-Verse’s villain (voiced by Jason Schwartzmann) and someone who Miles encounters briefly in a bodega during the trailer’s early moments. His power set features using interdimensional portals to move around, so it’s likely he will factor into the multiverse side of the Spider-Verse sequel.

As for his origins, The Spot – real name Jonathan Ohnn – first debuted in the pages of Marvel’s comics in 1984 and has regularly been a thorn in the web-slinger’s side. For more, check out our explainer on Across the Spider-Verse's villain.

What’s Up Danger

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Into the Spider-Verse’s soundtrack received universal acclaim and one of its most prominent tracks returns here. ‘What’s Up Danger’ by Black Caviar and Blackway can be heard playing during the trailer. In the original movie, it played during the moment Miles finally grew into his Spider-Man moniker.

Spider-Man Unlimited

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The webhead has a long and storied animated history. One of its efforts that was sadly cut short, Spider-Man Unlimited, can be spotted in the pointing scene with Insomniac’s Spider-Man. His suit is a different spin on the traditional Spidey getup, with a larger spider as part of the torso and a more solid blue look with red trim.

Spider-Man Unlimited aired for just 13 episodes across 1999-2001.

The Bombastic Bag-Man

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

While it may not be the weirdest Spider-Man out there (looking at you, Spiders-Man, the Spider-Man made up of sentient spiders), but The Bombastic Bag-Man certainly catches the eye.

He’s another Spider-Man that can be seen oh-so-briefly in the quick sizzle reel of Spider-Men in their multiversal hangout. The costume debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #258 after Peter Parker joined the Fantastic Four and, with his Spider-Man suit destroyed, needed a new get-up in a pinch.

Mayday

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Mayday Parker, canonically the child of Peter and Mary Jane, is seen being held by Peter B. Parker when he first reunites with Miles in the trailer. In some universes, she also becomes Spider-Girl. You might be surprised to know she's one of a few Spider-Kids in Marvel's comics.

Spinneret

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spinneret is another name for an alternate universe version of Mary Jane Watson who, along with her husband Peter and daughter May, fought crime. More of their story is told in 2015’s Renew Your Vows comic arc. You can see her here talking to a Spider-Armor variant and also near Spider-Cop.

Superior Spider-Man

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What makes this Spider-Man superior? He’s actually Doc Ock in Peter Parker’s body. It’s a long story – and one that formed the crux of Dan Slott’s run on Spider-Man. He can be seen talking to the Insomniac Spider-Man in an Easter egg-strewn thwip-through of the mind-bending multiverse space from the trailer.

Spider-Wolf

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

One of the many, many Spider-Man you can see walking around in the background of Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer scenes, Spider-Wolf was first introduced in the pages of Marvel’s comics back in 2014. The premise is simple: Spider-Man, as a werewolf.

Spider-Cyborg

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

There’s a whole clutch of Spider-People chasing Miles towards the end of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Among them? Spider-Cyborg, the giant mech who was first introduced in Superior Spider-Man. This is a far bulkier version of the character, however, with an arm cannon.

Spider-Horse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Last but not least, we have Spider-Man’s most equine form. No, we’re not horsing around: Spider-Horse – seen crashing into a dose of Spider-Therapy in the trailer – is the trusty steed of Spider-Knight from the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas from June 2. For more on what's swinging your way, check out the list of new superhero movies.