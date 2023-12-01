One of 2023's best movies swings into the streaming top spot

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken the streaming world by storm, swinging to the top of Nielsen's top 10 chart since its release on Netflix.

With 1.136 billion minutes watched, the movie came in not just at the top of the Netflix chart, but also at the top of the streaming chart overall as the most-streamed movie or show on any platform.

Grey's Anatomy came in second place on Netflix with around 1 billion minutes watched, and Suits rounded out the top three with just over 900 million minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock. Considering those titles include hundreds of episodes, Across the Spider-Verse's viewing figures are pretty impressive. It's also the only movie in Nielsen's latest top 10 – other titles in the list include Friends, Bluey, All the Light We Cannot See, and Gilmore Girls.

Across the Spider-Verse sees the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for more multiversal adventures – and, this time, their paths cross with the Spider Society, led by the intimidating Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). The supporting voice cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Brian Tyree Henry.

After the cliffhanger at the end of the movie, a third installment of the Spider-Verse trilogy is also on the way, but Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed indefinitely and doesn't have a release date yet.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming now on Netflix.