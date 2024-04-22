Tom Holland really wants to do another Spider-Man film, but there's a caveat

Tom Holland has spoken about the long-gestating Spider-Man 4, while also revealing that he’s currently involved in early creative discussions about the new Spider-Man movie.

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," Holland told Deadline .

However, Holland also had a slightly more trepidatious answer when elaborating on the progress of Spider-Man 4.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland said. "[Spider-Man: No Way Home] was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Holland also revealed that this is the "first time" in the process of making a Spider-Man film that he’s been "part of the creative so early" – even if it does sound like he’s not too hands-on just yet.

"It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me," Holland explained. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

While Spider-Man 4 hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony and Marvel Studios, it should be a given. No Way Home almost grossed $2 billion at the box office, and it also offered up a clean slate for Tom Holland to keep on swinging as Spider-Man – as the world forgot who Peter Parker was by the threequel’s end thanks to Doctor Strange’s memory-wiping spell.

