Spider-Man 2099 in Shattered Dimensions? Possibly leaked screens say yes

As a giant Spidey fanboy, I’m plenty excited for Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. In fact, the day it was announced, I wrote anarticleforecasting what other universe I wanted to appear in the game, and it looks like at least one conjecture was right on the money. Though Activision has been silent with any new details, these very real looking screens on Allgamesbeta.info look pretty darn real to me. Here’s a sample:

You can check out the resthere. Again, it’s possible these aren’t real, but under the assumption they totally are, I‘m very excited at the possibilities. As I wrote in the prediction article, 2099 and its near-future world seems to have the most interesting potential. Here’s hoping it gets confirmed soon, as this makes me only hungrier for the real details.

Jun 3, 2010