Spider-Man 2 actor denies No Way Home cameo, because Marvel fans think everyone's in the movie

With Spider-Man: No Way Home bringing the live-action Spider-Verse to the big screen, Marvel fans are speculating about who could appear in the upcoming sequel. Apparently, anyone who has appeared in a Spider-Man movie across the last two decades is a potential target for questioning over a cameo.

The latest person to be messaged about a role in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie is Donna Murphy, who appeared in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 as Rosalie Octavius, partner to Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. We know Molina's back for No Way Home, as confirmed in the recent trailer, so perhaps a cameo from Murphy wouldn't be too strange? The character did die, but this is the multiverse, anything could happen – right?

Well, don't get your hopes up. Murphy has replied to one fan who excitedly jumped to a few conclusions. A tweet that claimed her role was confirmed got a response from the actor reading: "Really? Did I miss that call from my manager? Xo Rosie".

That certainly seems definitive, but no doubt someone, somewhere thinks she's lying so that the Marvel snipers don't show themselves. One actor much more likely to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and who has been batting away questions about a role left and right, is Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox.

"It makes me grateful that people care that much," Cox recently said. "I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard. It's a difficult thing to talk about. All I would say is everyone, myself included, is just going to have to wait and see."

Other rumored appearances in No Way Home include Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men showing up. For now, though, we only know for certain that Molina's Doc Ock will be back alongside Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro. Who else? We'll have to wait and see.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in cinemas on December 17.