Solo writer Jonathan Kasdan feels "conflicted" about potential sequel

Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan has revealed that he feels "conflicted" about a potential follow-up. The film is a prequel to the Star Wars original trilogy and tells the story of Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

"I've been very conflicted about it over the past couple of years," Kasdan told ComicBookMovie.com (opens in new tab), when the #MakeSolo2Happen campaign was mentioned. "I feel that too. I'm certainly one of those people, and when that time of year rolls around, immediately, my imagination goes to all the things we intended to do.

"But then, on the other side, I'm so overwhelmed by how much great Star Wars content is coming into the world at this moment," he continued. "I'm excited for the movie that Damon Lindelof is going to make. I'm excited for another season of Andor, possibly the best Star Wars show in history. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are just knocking out great, fun pieces of candy every six months that we get to enjoy. You know, I think the reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason. Certainly, I'd be game if there were."

Lindelof's project is so far shrouded in mystery, but it will reportedly take place after The Rise of Skywalker and could feature some sequel trilogy characters. The Mandalorian season 3, meanwhile, arrives in March 2023, while Andor season 2 doesn't yet have a release date.

"I guess the strongest argument for a Solo 2 is that the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle," Kasdan added. "By the end of it, I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of just inhabiting it for a movie. I'd love to see him back."

It remains to be seen if Solo will ever get a follow-up, but, in the meantime, check out our guide to watching all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows to get up to speed on the galaxy far, far away.