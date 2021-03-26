Snowpiercer gets an early release for part one of the series finale

Snowpiercer fans have cause to celebrate. After delaying its two-part series finale for last week's basketball game, Deadline reports that the first part will drop early on TNT's website, on March 27. The second part will air on March 29.

Season 2 of Snowpiercer has faced a unique challenge. Technically, the civil war between the tail and third-class vs much of second and first-class was won at the end of the first season. With the "main" story being wrapped up so soon, writers had to find a way to ensure that fans remained engaged in the show. The series' second season has met that challenge and then some. By delaying Mr. Wilford's (Sean Bean) involvement until the second chapter of its tale, Snowpiercer ensured that it would have compelling materials for years to come.

The series has done a remarkable job remaining true to its source material (both the book and the film), while still creating something completely unique of its own. At the very end of Bong Joon-ho's film, we see that there could be hope for life to return to Earth. It's a hopeful end to a sorrowful story. One that the second season of TNT's drama has emulated in its own way to both critic and consumer praise.

Snowpiercer, recently renewed by TNT for season 3, stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connolly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. (Yes, it's that big of an ensemble!) The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, as well as the film's original producers Bong Joon-Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.

