One of Apple’s highest-rated shows is making a return later this year

Slow Horses rides again. The first look at the third season of the spy thriller is here, courtesy of Apple – and we’ve even got a return date for those eager for a return to Slough House.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses season 3 hit Apple TV Plus on December 1, with new episodes following every Friday. There’s also new images, with the likes of Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright, and show newcomer Sope Dirisu all present and accounted for.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

The third season of the spy drama promises to up the stakes even further. The show’s synopsis reads: "A romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

For the uninitiated, you’re missing out on a slow-burn, pressure cooker of a drama that’s captivated viewers. Slow Horses, currently sitting on 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, revolves around a motley crew of misfit intelligence officers led by Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, with the team at Slough House often stumbling onto conspiracies and cold cases – while causing headaches for those above them at MI5.

It’s not all good news for Apple, mind. Silo, one of the year’s best new TV shows, has had to shut down production on its second season. According to Deadline, the dystopian series – starring Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo – is currently on "indefinite hiatus."

Be sure to check out the best Apple TV Plus shows you should be watching right now.